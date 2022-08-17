Verzus Vs. Triller; Black Residents Sue police Department; & Woman Arrested For Calling Police Thousands Of Times.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland Sue Triller For $28 Million Over Verzuz Deal

The next big Verzuz features Kaseem Daoud Dean and Timothy Mosley, aka Swizz Beats and Timbaland against the social media app Triller .

Triller is the company that bought the Verzuz show from the two producers. But now it seems Swizz and Tim are claiming they haven’t received all their money since the sale took place. and filed a lawsuit against them for for $28 million.

According to the suit, Triller had to pay the duo $18 million by March 17th, then $1 million per month for the following 10 months until the full $28 million had been paid.

Triller issued a statement to Rolling Stone saying “This is truly unfortunate and we hope it is nothing more than a misunderstanding driven by lawyers,” the company said. “We do not wish to air our dirty laundry in the press, but we have paid Swizz and Tim millions in cash and in stock. No one has benefited as much from Triller to date.”

Black Mississippi Residents Sue Police Department for Racial Harassment

In another lawsuit.

Some black residents of Mississippi are suing their police department for racial harassment.

Documents obtained by USA Today, show five residents filed a federal lawsuit against the Lexington Police Department. The suit requests a restraining order to prevent officers from infringing upon citizens’ constitutional rights.

Also claims the department has a pattern and practice of using excessive force, making false arrests and retaliating against officers who report misconduct.

The group responsible for filing the lawsuit is a civil-rights law firm called JULIAN, who intend to stop law enforcement in Lexington from “threatening, coercing, harassing, assaulting or interfering” with the city’s largely Black population.

JULIAN is also responsible for releasing video of the city’s former Police chief, who was fired for after he boasted in a conversation with a former officer that was secretly recorded, about shooting a Black man more than 100 times.

Pinellas woman arrested for calling 911 12,000 times this year, police say

Police say that’s what happened to this woman from Florida, who called them at least 12,512 times. ver the past eight months.

Accounting for about 10% of all the calls coming into the department’s non-emergency number.

According to officials, they have tried everything to get her to stop. “Police officers in person, on the phone, legal letters. And it persisted, so we had to file the charges,” a spokesperson said. “She doesn’t call to ask for any police services. She calls to harass, to cuss and just degrade the call takers.”

The woman now faces three misdemeanor charges for making harassing phone calls and misuse of the 911 system.

