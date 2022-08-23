Baltimore City’s Plan For Teacher Shortage; Ohio Teachers Go On Strike; & A Woman Is Poisoned, By A Napkin.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore City schools shares plan to address teacher shortage

School is less than a week away here in Baltimore and school districts are still faced with some challenges. One of them being a shortage of qualified teachers.

BCPS officials say they will be hiring the same amount of teachers they hire every year, they still are going to be short.

The district said as of Friday they are still 225 vacancies in City schools.

So to ensure there is enough coverage and that students have the essentials to start the school year, the district will be using some unconventional sources to provide some help.

The school system said it plans to use paraprofessionals, long-term substitutes, retired teachers or central office staff who are former teachers to help fill gaps in the classroom.

President of the Baltimore’s Teachers Union spoke on it saying “Our students deserve to have a full staff. They deserve to have the people in place to give them the education they deserve,” and he added, the district needs to offer retention and sign-on bonuses and increase school staff members’ pay.

and he’s right we have to start making education a priority. But parents get ready for maybe a not so smooth start to the school year.

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike 2 days before the start of the school year

And while we don’t have enough teachers here.

Teachers in a school district in Ohio decided to go on strike two days before school starts.

The Columbus Education Association’s teachers union had some lengthy negotiations with the school board but have not been able to agree to language in a contract that “will guarantee Columbus students basics like air conditioning, appropriate class sizes, and full-time art, music, and P.E. teachers in elementary schools.”

In a statement from the union they said Columbus City Schools continues to ignore the voices within our community and invest in our schools in a way that will improve learning conditions for our students,”

So the union which represents more than 4,000 teachers and education professionals voted. Resulting in 94% in favor of rejecting the school board’s latest offer and to go on strike for the first time since 1975.