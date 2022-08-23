Baltimore City’s Plan For Teacher Shortage; Ohio Teachers Go On Strike; & A Woman Is Poisoned, By A Napkin.

CLOSE
Baltimore City schools shares plan to address teacher shortage
School is less than a week away here in Baltimore and school districts are still faced with some challenges. One of them being a shortage of qualified teachers.
BCPS officials say they will be hiring the same amount of teachers they hire every year, they still are going to be short.
The district said as of Friday they are still 225 vacancies in City schools.
So to ensure there is enough coverage and that students have the essentials to start the school year, the district will be using some unconventional sources to provide some help.
The school system said it plans to use paraprofessionals, long-term substitutes, retired teachers or central office staff who are former teachers to help fill gaps in the classroom.
President of the Baltimore’s Teachers Union spoke on it saying “Our students deserve to have a full staff. They deserve to have the people in place to give them the education they deserve,” and he added, the district needs to offer retention and sign-on bonuses and increase school staff members’ pay.
and he’s right we have to start making education a priority. But parents get ready for maybe a not so smooth start to the school year.
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike 2 days before the start of the school year
And while we don’t have enough teachers here.
Teachers in a school district in Ohio decided to go on strike two days before school starts.
The Columbus Education Association’s teachers union had some lengthy negotiations with the school board but have not been able to agree to language in a contract that “will guarantee Columbus students basics like air conditioning, appropriate class sizes, and full-time art, music, and P.E. teachers in elementary schools.”
In a statement from the union they said Columbus City Schools continues to ignore the voices within our community and invest in our schools in a way that will improve learning conditions for our students,”
So the union which represents more than 4,000 teachers and education professionals voted. Resulting in 94% in favor of rejecting the school board’s latest offer and to go on strike for the first time since 1975.
Houston woman poisoned on her birthday after touching napkin found on car
This Houston woman’s will make you start paying more attention to things happening around you. Imagine going to your car and seeing a napkin on your door handle and you take it off. Then you go wash your hands and within five minutes you start feeling a tingling sensation in the same hand you used to touch the napkin.
That’s exactly what happened to Erin Mims the night she was celebrating her birthday, which turned into one of the scariest nights of her life.
She “said, my whole arm started tingling and feeling numb. I couldn’t breathe,” “I started getting hot flashes, my chest was hurting, my heart was beating really fast.”
Her husband took her to the hospital where tests were not able to determine the exact substance because it wasn’t enough present in her body. But the doctors did diagnosis “acute poisoning from an unknown substance.”
Erin recorded a video to warn others and said “Just that little amount had me messed up, y’all, so just imagine if I would’ve grabbed it with my full hand.”
She added the doctor also advised that the method could’ve been a possible kidnapping attempt.
That’s crazy. So ladies and gentlemen please be aware and be careful out here.
