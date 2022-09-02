MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month.

Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the cause.

Everyone who receives the survey is asked to fill it out, even those who did not get sick as it can help to locate the source of the sickness.

The Maryland Health Department released the following statement:

“MDH is aware of an incident, and it’s still under investigation. The Baltimore City Health Department is leading. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to gather more information. We encourage everyone who received the survey to complete it — regardless of whether or not they fell ill following the event,” a spokesperson from MDH, Chase Cook, said.

The Baltimore City Health Department Director of Communications released this statement:

“We have received information regarding a potential outbreak at the Best of Baltimore event. Investigations are ongoing and we are working closely with the State to find out more. A survey was sent by MDH to event attendees to determine what the source of the illness might be. We encourage everyone who received the survey to complete it—regardless of whether or not they fell ill following the event,” Arinze Ifekauche said.

A representative from the Best of Baltimore issued the following statement:

“It came to our attention that some people who attended this year’s party experienced an illness in the days after. Out of great concern for those who fell ill, we proactively contacted the Department of Health and alerted all ticket buyers. We provided all vendor contact information to the Department of Health, and they are currently investigating the situation by surveying the event attendees. Once the investigation is complete, we will be reaching out directly to those that were affected. We sincerely hope that anyone who has become ill begins feeling better soon.”

