Are You Ready For Plant Based Hair Extensions; Netflix And Chill With Ads; & Hate Messages At Oakland Elementary School

BLACK WOMAN-OWNED PLANT-BASED HAIR EXTENSIONS BRAND SET TO LAUNCH WITH $2.5M IN SEED FUNDING

There is a lot of eating healthy talk going around and for good reason we need to eat healthier. And ironically enough November is Good Nutrition month.

Plant based food is something that has been getting more popular as people are seeking healthy meatless food options.

They are suppose to provide many health benefits and a great way to meet all the nutrient needs of the body.

But can plant based be good for other things.

One Black Woman entrepreneur thinks so. She has launched Nourie, a hair extension plant based hair extension brand.

According to the founder, the inspiration behind Nourie stems from an allergic reaction she experienced after getting her hair braided with synthetic extensions.

Partnering with a a polymer engineer they developed plant-based extensions by restructuring plant polymers into fibers that behave and feel like hair.

Nourie will be available in bundles of two and three and is set to launch next month with a $35 jet-black shade of extensions.

Talk about healthy hair.