Ryan’s Rant – How Did It Black Friday Come To Be.

Why do we call it Black Friday?

 

Today is Black Friday. A big shopping day in the United States. A day where a lot of businesses it would seem cut prices at unbelievable percentages. It makes you wonder how much profit are they are making on these product s all year long.

However, the idea of Black Friday didn’t just happen. Matter of fact it had nothing to do with shopping originally, according to the Associated Press .

The report says, the term “Black Friday” is first linked to a financial crash in the late 1880s.

Two investors, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, drove up the price of gold, which lead to a market crash on Friday, September 24, 1869, according to Business Insider. The stock market dropped, foreign trade was put on hold, and farmers took a hit.

That day became known as Black Friday.

How did it become synonymous with shopping you might ask?

It was traced back to the the Army and Navy games in Philadelphia.

According to the Dec. 18, 1961, issue of Public Relations News, a newsletter, it became customary for police to refer to post-Thanksgiving shopping as Black Friday and Black Saturday because of the headache they created.

Police had to deal with large crowds of people who gathered to shop and take advantage of sales.

