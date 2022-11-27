Ryan’s Rant – How Did It Black Friday Come To Be.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

RYAN’S RANT

Today is Black Friday. A big shopping day in the United States. A day where a lot of businesses it would seem cut prices at unbelievable percentages. It makes you wonder how much profit are they are making on these product s all year long.

However, the idea of Black Friday didn’t just happen. Matter of fact it had nothing to do with shopping originally, according to the Associated Press .

The report says, the term “Black Friday” is first linked to a financial crash in the late 1880s.

Two investors, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, drove up the price of gold, which lead to a market crash on Friday, September 24, 1869, according to Business Insider. The stock market dropped, foreign trade was put on hold, and farmers took a hit.

That day became known as Black Friday.

How did it become synonymous with shopping you might ask?

It was traced back to the the Army and Navy games in Philadelphia.

According to the Dec. 18, 1961, issue of Public Relations News, a newsletter, it became customary for police to refer to post-Thanksgiving shopping as Black Friday and Black Saturday because of the headache they created.

Police had to deal with large crowds of people who gathered to shop and take advantage of sales.

If you are wondering if people are still taking advantage of Black Friday sales.

Check this out: