California Reparations Estimated At Over 200K; Navy Lowers Its Admission Scores; & Ice Cube Still Fighting For Control Of Friday Movies.

California Reparations Payments Could Exceed $200K Per Person, Task Force Says
There’s been a lot of talk about this country paying reparations to its African residents.
We’re talking about repaying for the discrimination African Americans have to deal with while living in this country for generations.
But who would be eligible? How much would they get?, and how would they receive the money?
Well that is what a California task force is trying to figure out.
The Task Force identified five areas for which you can receive money: housing discrimination, mass incarceration, unjust property seizures, devaluation of Black businesses and health care.
They estimated that Black residents could receive more than $223,000 each for the economic effects of racial discrimination over many generations.
That number is based on the divided distribution of $569 billion to each qualified resident just for housing discrimination between 1933 and 1977.
The task force has until July 1 for its final report with recommendations for a legislative bill package.
We will see if this final report is a good one and if it will even get passed.
But California should not be the only state trying to make this happen.
The world needs to pay.
Navy to Accept Recruits with Lowest Test Scores as Recruiting Goal Grows
The military has struggled with recruiting this year and they are changing some things to help remedy it.
The U.S. Navy announced that it will lower its entrance test standards to allow mreo candidates to enlist.
The move comes as they are trying to reach a recruiting goal, according to a notice from Navy Recruiting Command.
A spokesperson for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command was asked if he thought that the change would produce a lower-quality talent pool.
He said, “Anybody who comes in under this change in policy will have still met the requirements to serve,”
But competition is tough for the military. About 80 percent of Americans of prime recruiting age are ineligible for military service due to obesity, criminal records and other obstacles, and the remainder have many non-military options to choose from in a robust job market.
So if you didn’t get in before, now would be a good tme to try again.
Source: Military.com / Maritime
Ice Cube Continues Fight To Regain Control Of ‘Friday’ Movie Franchise
I had the pleasure of interviewing a few actors from the Friday franchise and they all really wished that they could’ve done more of them.
After all it is one of the most iconic and popular films of the past coupe decades.
There has been talk and rumors of all kinds of reasons why it has yet to happen.
The problem is Warner Brother who has distribution control of the movie won’t relinquish its rights or give up control.
Even the movies creator Ice Cube wants to do more Friday movies but he wants control.
On an appearance of Mike Tysons’ podcast he said, “Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube said of his relationship with the company. “I don’t know what they doing, they don’t know what they doing. We’d love to have it back. I think it’s gon’ be close to a time when we get it back. So, we’ll either wait for that time, or we’ll keep trying to convince them that they need to let us control the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”
As for possibly buying the rights to the movie. Cube said, ““I ain’t putting sh*t up for it. F**k no,” Cube said. “They need to give it to me, and they gon’ make money. I’m not about to pay for my own stuff, that’s stupid … They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money, and make the fans happy … We can do a lot with it.”
I hope they can work it out. Another Friday movie would be absolutely crazy.
Source: Vibe