California Reparations Estimated At Over 200K; Navy Lowers Its Admission Scores; & Ice Cube Still Fighting For Control Of Friday Movies.

THE BUZZ!

California Reparations Payments Could Exceed $200K Per Person, Task Force Says

There’s been a lot of talk about this country paying reparations to its African residents.

We’re talking about repaying for the discrimination African Americans have to deal with while living in this country for generations.

But who would be eligible? How much would they get?, and how would they receive the money?

Well that is what a California task force is trying to figure out.

The Task Force identified five areas for which you can receive money: housing discrimination, mass incarceration, unjust property seizures, devaluation of Black businesses and health care.

They estimated that Black residents could receive more than $223,000 each for the economic effects of racial discrimination over many generations.

That number is based on the divided distribution of $569 billion to each qualified resident just for housing discrimination between 1933 and 1977.

We will see if this final report is a good one and if it will even get passed.

But California should not be the only state trying to make this happen.

The world needs to pay.