Elon Musk Loses $200B; DNA Genealogy Database Helps Catch Idaho Murder Suspect; & Where Is The Safest Place In The World To Live?

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Elon Musk has lost a bigger fortune than anyone in history
What is the most money you’ve ever lost?
Well I bet it was no where close to the amount that Elon Musk recently lost. In fact it’s so much, no one has ever lost that much money before in history.
Bloomberg reported last week Elon made history becoming the first person to ever lose $200 Billion in wealth.
Now most of his money is connected to Tesla whose stock took a big hit in 2022, falling 65%.
And keep in mind at the start of 2022 Tesla had a valuation of a trillion dollars. And at one time was worth more than the 12 largest automakers on the planet combined.
Even after such a hefty loss, Musk still remains one of the richest people in the world.
Still amazing to be able to lose that kind of money, still have a lot of money left and an opportunity to make it back and more.
Source: CNN
Idaho murders: Suspect was identified through DNA using genealogy databases, police say
The story of 4 college students getting murders in Idaho broke in November.
Well Police have made an arrest in that case and have identified Bryan Christopher Kohberger as the suspect.
Law enforcement told ABC news that they used through DNA using public genealogy databases.
The 28-year-old Graduate student was arrested Friday morning for the murders of the four roommates.
He will appear in Court to face his charges, which include four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.
Public Defender, who is representing the suspect, previously said Kohberger “intends to waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idaho” and that he “is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”
Police have said they cannot reveal any information, including a motive or further details about how they tracked down the suspect until he is back in Idaho.
We’ll see if Police have caught their man.
Source: Yahoo
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
From mass shootings to countries at war, there is a lot of crime and violence in the world.
So where the safest place in the world?
According to the Global Peace Index, Iceland is the safest place to live in the world. And has been for the past ten years.
The GPI scores countries based on level of societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict and degree of militarization.
According to the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Gender Gap Report, Iceland is the world’s most gender equal country.
It’s pretty high on the 2022 World Happiness Report coming in third behind Denmark and Finland.
Iceland does well with poverty too. Boasting the lowest poverty rate of the 38 countries belonging to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development which including the US, UK, Japan, Canada, Spain, & France.
The top ten most peaceful countries, according to the 2022 GPI:
- Iceland
- New Zealand
- Ireland
- Denmark
- Austria
- Portugal
- Slovenia
- Czech Republic
- Singapore
- Japan
Ready to relocate yet?
Source: USA Today