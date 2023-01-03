Elon Musk Loses $200B; DNA Genealogy Database Helps Catch Idaho Murder Suspect; & Where Is The Safest Place In The World To Live?

THE BUZZ! Elon Musk has lost a bigger fortune than anyone in history

What is the most money you’ve ever lost?

Well I bet it was no where close to the amount that Elon Musk recently lost. In fact it’s so much, no one has ever lost that much money before in history.

Bloomberg reported last week Elon made history becoming the first person to ever lose $200 Billion in wealth.

Now most of his money is connected to Tesla whose stock took a big hit in 2022, falling 65%.

And keep in mind at the start of 2022 Tesla had a valuation of a trillion dollars. And at one time was worth more than the 12 largest automakers on the planet combined.

Even after such a hefty loss, Musk still remains one of the richest people in the world.

Still amazing to be able to lose that kind of money, still have a lot of money left and an opportunity to make it back and more.