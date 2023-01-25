A Four Day Work Week For Maryland?; Tyre Nichols Preliminary Autopsy Results; & A Dog Shoots His Owner.

THE BUZZ! Marylanders could get a shorter workweek under new bill Can you imagine not working on Fridays? Have you ever thought about having a four day work week?

It could be possible under this new bill in the General Assembly.

But is it better than our current 5 day work week?

That is what lawmakers are trying to figure out.

The new bill proposes a pilot program that would study a shift to a four-day workweek for both private and public workers.

If passed, the pilot program would begin July 1, and expire in 2028. According to The Four-Day Workweek Act of 2023, business would need to shift at least 30 employees, and not have any prior plans to shorten the workweek. Additionally, workers cannot see a drop in pay or benefits from the standard five-day week. The Department of Labor would determine the tax credit amount businesses would get. So are you down for the four day work week or what?

I’d give it a go…