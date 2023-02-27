Possible $15/Hr Minimum Wage Increase For MD; Border Patrol Officer Finds He Is An Immigrant; & Elon Musk Calls The Media Racist

HomeThe Buzz

THE BUZZ!

 

 

Governor’s bill would raise Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 an hour this year

First up,
Could Maryland be getting a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour in 2023
Governor Wes Moore is trying to make it happen,
Back in 2019 the the General Assembly passed a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting in 2025. The bill was vetoed by then Governor Larry Hogan, which the General Assembly overrode.
Governor Wes Moore proposed a plan to reach that $15 wage this year starting Oct. 1, 2023. Then, beginning July 1, 2025, future increases would be tied to inflation, up to 5%.

There are two situations which increases would not happen. If the annual inflation is zero or negative, the minimum wage would stay the same for the next year. If a six-month change in employment is negative, the state’s Board of Public Works could temporarily suspend an increase for one year.
Well the House Economic Matters Committee is set to hear testimony this week on the governor’s proposal — the Fair Wage Act of 2023 (House Bill 549)
Well see how they decide to vote on this one.
I’m pro people.
Source: WBAL

He deported thousands of people, then learned he was undocumented

Next, you could call this Karma or a great story for an upcoming movie.
Raul Rodriguez, a former customs border and protection officer, for over two decades of service, deported thousands of immigrants.
Now his whole world is turned upside down.  He recently found out that the U.S birth certificate that he he’s been using was a fake.
His Father confessed to to him that he was born in Mexico.
Now  just like the thousands of people he deported, an undocumented immigrant. And he’s fighting for a chance to stay in the U.S.
Raul also served in the Nave for four years but says, “Being a Mexican citizen, broke my career and tore it apart.”
His perspective changed too. He still feels immigration laws should be followed. But he says he now realizes so many people who are trying to do things the right way are stuck.

“I’ve been on both sides, and I sympathize with them even more now because of what I went through. And now I know what they’ve gone through,” he says. “It’s not, ‘Once you make it, you’re good.’ You still have to struggle while you’re here.”

Rodriguez is no longer employed and his only source of income is the disability benefits he receives due to a head injury sustained during his time in the Navy.

Life has a funny way of teaching you lessons sometimes.
Source: CNN

Elon Musk calls U.S. media and schools ‘racist against whites & Asians’

Elon Musk is accusing the media of being racist. against Asian and White people.
Also included were elite colleges and high schools.
He posted his comments to Twitter and said, “The media is racist.” “For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians. Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.
His comments come in response to the Media agencies across the country deciding to remove the comic strip Dilbert from their publications.
A move made because of the Comic strip’s creator’s racial rant on his YouTube channel. Where he advised his white viewers to “get the hell away from Black people,” saying he didn’t “want to have anything to do with them.”
He also calls Black people who reject the phrase, It’s ok to be White, a hate group.
And still racism remains one of this countries biggest challenges.
Source: CNBC

