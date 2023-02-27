Possible $15/Hr Minimum Wage Increase For MD; Border Patrol Officer Finds He Is An Immigrant; & Elon Musk Calls The Media Racist

He deported thousands of people, then learned he was undocumented Next, you could call this Karma or a great story for an upcoming movie.

Raul Rodriguez, a former customs border and protection officer, for over two decades of service, deported thousands of immigrants.

Now his whole world is turned upside down. He recently found out that the U.S birth certificate that he he’s been using was a fake.

His Father confessed to to him that he was born in Mexico.

Now just like the thousands of people he deported, an undocumented immigrant. And he’s fighting for a chance to stay in the U.S.

Raul also served in the Nave for four years but says, “Being a Mexican citizen, broke my career and tore it apart.”

His perspective changed too. He still feels immigration laws should be followed. But he says he now realizes so many people who are trying to do things the right way are stuck.

“I’ve been on both sides, and I sympathize with them even more now because of what I went through. And now I know what they’ve gone through,” he says. “It’s not, ‘Once you make it, you’re good.’ You still have to struggle while you’re here.”

Rodriguez is no longer employed and his only source of income is the disability benefits he receives due to a head injury sustained during his time in the Navy.

Life has a funny way of teaching you lessons sometimes.