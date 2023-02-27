Possible $15/Hr Minimum Wage Increase For MD; Border Patrol Officer Finds He Is An Immigrant; & Elon Musk Calls The Media Racist

THE BUZZ!
Governor’s bill would raise Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 an hour this year
He deported thousands of people, then learned he was undocumented
“I’ve been on both sides, and I sympathize with them even more now because of what I went through. And now I know what they’ve gone through,” he says. “It’s not, ‘Once you make it, you’re good.’ You still have to struggle while you’re here.”
Rodriguez is no longer employed and his only source of income is the disability benefits he receives due to a head injury sustained during his time in the Navy.
Elon Musk calls U.S. media and schools ‘racist against whites & Asians’
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
Feb 25th - CIAA Super Saturday Cheer Competition
Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos]
Magic 95.9 Has A Special Invitation For You…
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
Feb 24th: CIAA Stepshow Throwdown: Greeks vs Greeks
10 R. Kelly Songs that Gave Clues to His Secret Sex Life