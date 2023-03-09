Republicans Won’t Sign Letter Rejecting White Nationalism; Debra Lee’s Memoir Reveals An Affair; & Bmore Infant Mortality Rate Rises

Full List of 26 Republicans Who Refused To Denounce White Supremacy

First up.

Hate continues to be a serious issue for this country.

Just days ago Democrats tried to get support from Republicans on rejecting White Nationalism and White Supremacy.

They did not get it.

Democratic members of the House Oversight and Accountability committee asked their colleagues to sign a letter pledging to denouncing “white nationalism and white supremacy,” as well the use of related conspiracy theories, during committee hearings.

Theories like the Great Replacement theory, a far-right claim that white Americans are purposely being replaced as the dominant race in the country by minorities and immigrants for political gain.

Well all 26 Republicans in the House chose not to sign.

Instead some claim it was a distraction from the real issue, immigration.

A spokesperson for Oversight Committee member Rep. Anna Paulina Luna noted that the Republican has stated in the past: “We don’t have a white supremacy problem, we have an illegal immigration problem.”

The more they talk the more they show their true colors.