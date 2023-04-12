Kentucky Law Auction Murder Weapons; Fungus Is The Source Of This Outbreak.; & Teen Arrested With Loaded Gun At Bmore High School

Mayor says Louisville shooter’s rifle ‘will be back on the streets’ under state law

The mass shooting in Louisville Kentucky that left 5 people dead and others injured is still being investigated. However, one thing that won’t be investigated, and will be back on the streets, is the murder weapon. In Kentucky, the only thing that will ever go unpunished in a killing involving a gun as the murder weapon is the gun itself.

Due to Kentucky law, that murder weapon will eventually end up back on the streets.

A law which requires officers to send assault-style rifle used in shooting to state police officials to sell at auction.

According to the mayor of Louisville, breaking Kentucky law and destroying the assault gun would make him a criminal.

Legally they can remove the firing pins from any guns that local police officers confiscate, which leaves them inoperable. But incapacitating impounded guns in any other way is illegal.

So that used murder weapon will be treated no different than sports memorabilia auctioned, collected and circulated by fans.

From a murder scene to a only to end up back in the streets.