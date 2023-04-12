Kentucky Law Auction Murder Weapons; Fungus Is The Source Of This Outbreak.; & Teen Arrested With Loaded Gun At Bmore High School

THE BUZZ!
‘Never seen anything like this’: Fungal outbreak infects over 90 workers at Michigan paper mill
The outbreak is being looked into by local, state, and federal health and occupational safety officials since it is exceedingly unusual for such a huge number of people to be affected by one outbreak of a fungal disease, which is not generally spread from person to person.
Instead, it suggests that workers contracted the illness from the same substances that included blastomyces fungus spores, which are present in the environment in the eastern United States and some regions of Canada.
As soon as the spores are inside the lungs, the body’s heat and moisture can change them into yeast, which can either remain in the lungs or spread through the bloodstream to other body parts like the skin, bones, joints, organs, brain, and spinal cord.
I feel like they’re setting us up to start selling oxygen because the air is just going be so contaminated.
Hopefully, never. I like breathing freely.
15-year-old with loaded handgun arrested at Reginald F. Lewis High School
This country has serious concerns about the topic of gun regulation. And in particular for us and our communities, who witness our youngsters become victims of the gun culture.
These young children frequently use them and carry them in settings where you may not assume that weapons are necessary, such as schools.
WBAL just recently reported Yesterday, a pupil, 15, was taken into custody along with a loaded firearm.
On the grounds of Reginald F. Lewis High School, the pupil was arrested.
There were 15 guns found by Baltimore City Schools Police previous school year, compared to 14 so far this year.
