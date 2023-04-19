Former Baltimore Official Is In Jail; Fox News Settles Lawsuit For $787 Million; & Man Ordered To Return To Prison To Finish Sentence

Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney sentenced to 2 years in prison First.

A story we’ve heard before here in this city.

A former Baltimore official finds themselves behind bars.

According to the prosecution, Adam Chaudry, 43, a former state’s attorney for Baltimore City, used his authority to obtain the phone records of women he had dated or was seeing. When requesting the subpoenas, Chaudry allegedly lied, stating that “the information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.” Prosecutors claimed there was no connection between the women and any criminal case.

The plea agreement states that he fraudulently authorized the issuing of 65 subpoenas to phone providers in Florida and New Jersey for grand jury and trial proceedings. The Baltimore States Attorney’s investigator also received the victim’s address, MVA information, and a photocopy of his driver’s license, which he used to get information on the victim’s hotel stays and other personal information.

Adam Chaudry was sentenced to two years in prison for fraud in obtaining phone records.

Hope no one inside recognizes him.