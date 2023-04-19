Former Baltimore Official Is In Jail; Fox News Settles Lawsuit For $787 Million; & Man Ordered To Return To Prison To Finish Sentence

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney sentenced to 2 years in prison
First.
A story we’ve heard before here in this city.
A former Baltimore official finds themselves behind bars.
According to the prosecution, Adam Chaudry, 43, a former state’s attorney for Baltimore City, used his authority to obtain the phone records of women he had dated or was seeing. When requesting the subpoenas, Chaudry allegedly lied, stating that “the information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.” Prosecutors claimed there was no connection between the women and any criminal case.
The plea agreement states that he fraudulently authorized the issuing of 65 subpoenas to phone providers in Florida and New Jersey for grand jury and trial proceedings. The Baltimore States Attorney’s investigator also received the victim’s address, MVA information, and a photocopy of his driver’s license, which he used to get information on the victim’s hotel stays and other personal information.
Adam Chaudry was sentenced to two years in prison for fraud in obtaining phone records.
Hope no one inside recognizes him.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Fox News settles Dominion lawsuit – live: Network avoids painful trial over 2020 election lies with $787m deal
Next.
The cost of lying.
Some people could argue that every time you lie, you pay a spiritual price, and the bigger the deception, the higher the price.
That price can also be paid in cash.
And Fox News paid a high price for their claimed claims regarding Dominion Voting Systems’ purported role in nonexistent widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election
A staggering $787 million settlement in the defamation dispute between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News has been reached, saving the right-wing network, owner Rupert Murdoch, and several of its top personalities from an uncomfortable trial.
Attorney for Dominion Justin Nelson made the $787,500,000 announcement of the second-largest settlement in US history outside of court. He stated, “The truth counts, lies have repercussions.
one of the most consequential First Amendment cases in decades.
Sometimes it’s better to settle than to fight. As of right now they don’t have to admit to or apologize for allegedly airing false claims on air
Source: independent.co.uk
Florida man whose murder conviction was overturned to serve out life sentence
Finally,
A Florida man released from prison in 2021 has to return to prison to finish his sentence.
This is the story of Crosley Green, who spent more than 30 years in prison, 19 of them on death row, before having his sentence reduced to life in prison.
According to USA Today, in 2018 the Middle District Court of Florida mandated Green’s release or a new trial for a1989 murder.
The court cited prosecutor a the time unwillingness to turn over notes that would have probably benefited Green’s defense.
Green was released from prison in 2021, but the Middle District Court’s decision was overturned last year by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld Green’s conviction.
The Supreme Court rejected his appeal. NowRon DeSantis, the governor of Florida, or the state’s parole board are the only ones who can free him now.
Mr. Green however is confident it will work out for him.
USA Today reported, Mr. Green said, “There’s still a feeling of excitement in my heart.” He added, “I may have to go back for a month, six months, whatever, but I will be going home. It will happen one day. It will happen, but I can’t say when.
Source: The Griot
