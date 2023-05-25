Baltimore City Youth Curfew Explained; These 17 Teen Moms Defied The Odds; & This DMV University Gets A Mascot Name Change

Baltimore City leaders explain how youth curfew will be enforced First. Baltimore City is gearing up to enforce a youth curfew this summer.

The curfew will go into effect on Friday may 26th,2023 through September 3rd, 2023 and applies to minors under the age of 16. Curfew hours for ages 13 and under is 9pm – 6am and for ages 14 – 16 it’s 11pm – 6am.

There will be civil fines for violations including a $50 citations for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $200 for the third and subsequent offenses.

The Director of Government Affairs at BPD stated that the Baltimore City Police Department would enforce the curfew. However, police officers will not gather information from the youth, transport them, or make any arrests for curfew violations.

Instead, if officers come across a gathering of ten or more children, they will notify the Youth Connection Center. Then volunteers and staff members will show up to encourage young people to use any of the city’s recreation centers. There, kids can find food, entertainment, and sleeping accommodations.

The enforcement of curfew violations will occur as necessary, placing parents in charge. In cases where a child declines assistance, peer ambassadors will be dispatched.

Community member and activist Mark Cannon said, “What I hope we can do is get these young people off the street and get them to resources.”

The goal is to bring the community together by caring for Baltimore’s kids.

One of the first summer events will be held at Rash Field on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m., offering kids free food and live entertainment.