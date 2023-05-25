The Buzz

Baltimore City Youth Curfew Explained; These 17 Teen Moms Defied The Odds; & This DMV University Gets A Mascot Name Change

Published on May 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

 

Baltimore City leaders explain how youth curfew will be enforced

First.

Baltimore City is gearing up to enforce a youth curfew this summer.

The curfew will go into effect on Friday may 26th,2023 through September 3rd, 2023 and applies to minors under the age of 16. Curfew hours for ages 13 and under is 9pm – 6am and for ages 14 – 16 it’s 11pm – 6am.
There will be civil fines for violations including a $50 citations for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $200 for the third and subsequent offenses.

The Director of Government Affairs at BPD stated that the Baltimore City Police Department would enforce the curfew. However, police officers will not gather information from the youth, transport them, or make any arrests for curfew violations.
Instead, if officers come across a gathering of ten or more children, they will notify the Youth Connection Center. Then volunteers and staff members will show up to encourage young people to use any of the city’s recreation centers. There, kids can find food, entertainment, and sleeping accommodations.
The enforcement of curfew violations will occur as necessary, placing parents in charge. In cases where a child declines assistance, peer ambassadors will be dispatched.
Community member and activist Mark Cannon said, “What I hope we can do is get these young people off the street and get them to resources.”
The goal is to bring the community together by caring for Baltimore’s kids.

One of the first summer events will be held at Rash Field on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m., offering kids free food and live entertainment.

Source: WBAL

 

17 TEEN MOMS DEFY ODDS AGAINST THEM AND GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL TOGETHER

Next.
Being a mother is challenging, and can be even more difficult for a teenage mom.
Most statistics consistently indicate that teenage moms are less likely to achieve success.
However, these 17 young mothers from Kentucky are defying the odds, challenging the stigma, and surpassing the statistics.
According to Atlanta News First, using a large support system from the Georgia Chaffee TAPP School, the young women were able to lean on each other and all of them graduated high school together.
TAPP is an alternative school which has programs that includes childcare along with medical and family services that help lighten the load for young mothers.
One of the graduates said, “The most impressive part of this graduating class is that all of the women enrolled in the program were able to make it to the finish line. Congratulations to them!”
And look what we can do if we just get the right help at the right time.

Source: Black Enterprise

George Washington University announces new moniker after student backlash

Finally.
A school in the DMV got some help with changing it’s centuries old Mascot moniker.
The George Washington Colonials is getting a new alias after some student backlash.
Many people think the current name is demeaning. They think it has too many associations with colonialism and glorifies the act of systemic oppression.

A board chair member said the new moniker must unify our community, draw people together, and serve as a source of pride.

Prepare for the George Washington Revolutionaries, which will begin in the 2023-24 school year.

Source: NYPost

RELATED TAGS

Baltimore City brandon scott curfew mayor teens youth

More from Magic 95.9
Close