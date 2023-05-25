Baltimore City Youth Curfew Explained; These 17 Teen Moms Defied The Odds; & This DMV University Gets A Mascot Name Change

THE BUZZ!
Baltimore City leaders explain how youth curfew will be enforced
Baltimore City is gearing up to enforce a youth curfew this summer.
One of the first summer events will be held at Rash Field on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m., offering kids free food and live entertainment.
17 TEEN MOMS DEFY ODDS AGAINST THEM AND GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL TOGETHER
Source: Black Enterprise
George Washington University announces new moniker after student backlash
A board chair member said the new moniker must unify our community, draw people together, and serve as a source of pride.
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Throwback Maternity Photos From Baby RZA
-
Gizelle Bryant Sends Her Daughters Off To Prom
-
Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper
-
Jamie Foxx In Physical Therapy in Chicago, Following Health Scare
-
10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Us Hittin’ High Notes!