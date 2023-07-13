New FDA Approved OTC Birth Control Pill; A First For Women In The U.S.

First,

The United States experiences about 6.1 million pregnancies each year, and nearly half of them are not planned.

The FDA’s recent ok has the potential to impact those numbers.

Opill, a birth control tablet that exclusively utilizes the hormone progestin, will soon be accessible for over-the-counter purchase. This marks the first instance of a non-prescription daily oral contraceptive being made accessible in the United States.

The FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s director stated, “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

According to the FDA, Opill has side effects. Some include unusual bleeding, headaches, nausea, dizziness, increased appetite, abdominal pain, cramps, or bloating. Additionally, individuals with a history of or current breast cancer should avoid taking the pill.

The responsibility of determining the release date and cost of the drug lies with Perrigo, as stated by the FDA.

In a statement, the company described the FDA’s action as a “milestone” and a “giant leap for women’s empowerment.” They expressed their commitment to making the pill “accessible and affordable to women and people of all ages.”