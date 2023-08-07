Police Sting Operation Catches One Of Their Own.

THE BUZZ!
Arkansas cop arrested after trying to have sex with undercover officer posing as underage girl
An Arkansas police officer was part of a sting operation, the wrong part.
Telvin Wilson was apprehended as a part of a sting operation aimed at combating online child exploitation and sex trafficking.
According to authorities, Texas investigators posted a bogus ad on a prostitution website and posed as an underage girl when 3 guys responded to the ad.
Although the decoy informed each of the guys that she was a juvenile, authorities say the three alleged predators still wanted to meet up and pay for her sex.
At a meet up they were shocked to find police instead of an underage girl.
One of those three men was Officer Wilson, a father of two, who now faces charges of online solicitation of a minor (sexual conduct).
His bail is $100,000.
The Arkansas police department terminated him, cutting short his law enforcement career that started in 2016.
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
Magic 95.9 Has Everything You Need To Make Your Soul Feel Good This Summer!
Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest