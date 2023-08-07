Police Sting Operation Catches One Of Their Own.

Arkansas cop arrested after trying to have sex with undercover officer posing as underage girl

An Arkansas police officer was part of a sting operation, the wrong part.

Telvin Wilson was apprehended as a part of a sting operation aimed at combating online child exploitation and sex trafficking.

According to authorities, Texas investigators posted a bogus ad on a prostitution website and posed as an underage girl when 3 guys responded to the ad.

Although the decoy informed each of the guys that she was a juvenile, authorities say the three alleged predators still wanted to meet up and pay for her sex.

At a meet up they were shocked to find police instead of an underage girl.

One of those three men was Officer Wilson, a father of two, who now faces charges of online solicitation of a minor (sexual conduct).

His bail is $100,000.

The Arkansas police department terminated him, cutting short his law enforcement career that started in 2016.