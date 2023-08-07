Listen Live
Police Sting Operation Catches One Of Their Own.

Published on August 7, 2023

Arkansas cop arrested after trying to have sex with undercover officer posing as underage girl

An Arkansas police officer was part of a sting operation, the wrong part.

Telvin Wilson was apprehended as a part of a sting operation aimed at combating online child exploitation and sex trafficking.

According to authorities, Texas investigators posted a bogus ad on a prostitution website and posed as an underage girl when 3 guys responded to the ad.

Although the decoy informed each of the guys that she was a juvenile, authorities say the three alleged predators still wanted to meet up and pay for her sex.

At a meet up they were shocked to find police instead of an underage girl.

One of those three men was Officer Wilson, a father of two, who now faces charges of online solicitation of a minor (sexual conduct).

His bail is $100,000.

The Arkansas police department terminated him, cutting short his law enforcement career that started in 2016.

Protect and serve huh.
Source: NY POST

