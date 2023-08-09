Listen Live
The Buzz

A Florida Mayor Makes A Big Catch While On Family Fishing Trip

Published on August 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

‘It was a big catch’: Tampa mayor finds 70 pounds of cocaine during Keys fishing trip

Next,

A fishing trip ends with a different kind of big catch.

Tampa Bay’s Mayor and a former police officer was fishing with her family in the Florida Keys to catch lobster and mahi mahi when her brother saw debris on their trip back to port.

After getting closer, She recognized the debris was actually was a bale of cocaine immediately,

From what she could tell there were 24 tightly wrapped kilos marked with a butterfly inside the bale. They brought the cocaine on board and called the authorities who took it into custody.

Related Stories

The cocaine had an estimated street value of $1.1 million. The mayor said she was proud to help the authorities seize the drugs and prevent them from reaching the streets.

U.S. Border Patrol agents said the cocaine was likely part of a larger shipment that had been dropped off by a drug smuggler.

Source: The Hill

RELATED TAGS

cocaine drug Florida Interesting Headlines Lobster mayor News Ryan Da Lion Tampa Bay the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close