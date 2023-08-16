Listen Live
Keke Palmer And Usher Are Taking Things Further: New Song & Video Alert!

Published on August 16, 2023

Keke Palmer Teases Usher Collab ‘Boyfriend’ amid Relationship Drama with Darius Jackson

Usher and Keke Palmer take things further.
The two made headlines after her on stage escapade with Usher during his Las Vegas residency. One that led to Keke’s boyfriend taking offense to her cozying up to the R&B star. He publicly criticized Keke’s attire during a tweet saying “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”
That whole thing didn’t go over well with the public or it seemed with Keke. She even created a merch line with the saying I’m a Motha. Now it seems Usher and Keke are doing it even bigger.
Keke is starring in the music video for Usher’s latest song called “Boyfriend.”

Usher announced the new single and posted a trailer on his you tube and socials with clips of his video star, Keke. The caption said, when fantasies become reality and according to the credits, the video was shot in Las Vegas.
How about that.
Congrats to both of them. That’s how you capitalize off the hype.
Source: CNN

