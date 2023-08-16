Keke Palmer And Usher Are Taking Things Further: New Song & Video Alert!

THE BUZZ!

Keke Palmer Teases Usher Collab ‘Boyfriend’ amid Relationship Drama with Darius Jackson

Usher and Keke Palmer take things further.

That whole thing didn’t go over well with the public or it seemed with Keke. She even created a merch line with the saying I’m a Motha. Now it seems Usher and Keke are doing it even bigger.

Keke is starring in the music video for Usher’s latest song called “Boyfriend.”

Usher announced the new single and posted a trailer on his you tube and socials with clips of his video star, Keke. The caption said, when fantasies become reality and according to the credits, the video was shot in Las Vegas.

How about that.

Congrats to both of them. That’s how you capitalize off the hype.