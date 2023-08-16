Keke Palmer And Usher Are Taking Things Further: New Song & Video Alert!

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Keke Palmer Teases Usher Collab ‘Boyfriend’ amid Relationship Drama with Darius Jackson
Next,
Usher and Keke Palmer take things further.
The two made headlines after her on stage escapade with Usher during his Las Vegas residency. One that led to Keke’s boyfriend taking offense to her cozying up to the R&B star. He publicly criticized Keke’s attire during a tweet saying “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”
That whole thing didn’t go over well with the public or it seemed with Keke. She even created a merch line with the saying I’m a Motha. Now it seems Usher and Keke are doing it even bigger.
Keke is starring in the music video for Usher’s latest song called “Boyfriend.”
Usher announced the new single and posted a trailer on his you tube and socials with clips of his video star, Keke. The caption said, when fantasies become reality and according to the credits, the video was shot in Las Vegas.
How about that.
Congrats to both of them. That’s how you capitalize off the hype.
Source: CNN
More from Magic 95.9
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Rest in Peace: ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Lizzo Loses Potential Super Bowl Spot Amid Ex-Dancers’ Lawsuit
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
How To Plan A Healthy Meal That Helps Prevent Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]