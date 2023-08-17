A Black Woman is in custody after leaving a threatening voice message for a judge in a high profile case.

THE BUZZ!
Texas Woman Arrested After Threatening To Kill Judge Overseeing Trump Election Interference Case
A Voicemail message leads to a black woman in custody.
A Texas woman was arrested and charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case.
The woman allegedly expressed the threat through a voicemail to D.C. Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan’s chambers, stating: “You are in our sights, we want to kill you. If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, bitch. You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”
She also allegedly threatened Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), “all Democrats in Washington D.C. and all people in the LGBTQ community.”
When confronted by Homeland Security special agents she admitted to making the call, but said she had no plans to travel to Washington, D.C. to carry out the threat, but “if Sheila Jackson Lee comes to Alvin, then we need to worry.”
The court rejected her bail plea and ordered that she remain in custody for the next 30 days to reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community.”
