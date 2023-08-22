MLK Family Legacy Gets Honored At Walmart In Atlanta

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA WALMART UNVEILED AS HISTORY MARKER FOR MLK FAMILY

Speaking of History.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ancestors were once sharecroppers on the land where a Walmart now stands in suburban Atlanta, according to Jonathan Eig, an author and researcher who conducted an in-depth examination of Dr. King’s life.

Now, the Walmart’s location has a historical marker, unveiled during a ceremony attended by Eig, Atlanta civic leaders, and members of the King family.

City Councilman Alphonso Thomas recognized the historical site and emphasized the significant role of Daddy King in the civil rights movement. He called Stockbridge, the city where the Walmart is located, the “ancestral home of the King family” and said that “This is the cradle of civil rights because … without Daddy King, what would the civil rights movement be?”

More black history.

