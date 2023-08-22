Impressive: 17-year-old black student to earn teaching degree at 19.

THE BUZZ!
17-YEAR-OLD BLACK STUDENT COULD EARN HER TEACHING DEGREE BY AGE 19
Hannah Pearson is a 17-year-old college student from North Carolina aiming to become a licensed teacher before turning 19.
