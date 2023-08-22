Magic 95.9
Impressive: 17-year-old black student to earn teaching degree at 19.

Published on August 22, 2023

17-YEAR-OLD BLACK STUDENT COULD EARN HER TEACHING DEGREE BY AGE 19

Black excellence.

Hannah Pearson is a 17-year-old college student from North Carolina aiming to become a licensed teacher before turning 19.

She graduated from high school early and earned an associate of arts degree from Robeson Community College.
Hannah is currently majoring in Elementary Education at the University of North Carolina, Pembroke.
From a young age, Hannah Pearson has demonstrated a strong passion for learning. She was able to take advantage of North Carolina’s Career and College Promise Program, which provided her with free education opportunities. Thanks to this program, she was able to earn an impressive 60 college credits while still in the 10th grade.
Hannah’s dedication to learning has inspired her Father to make a big decision of his own – to return to school and earn his bachelor’s degree from UNC Pembroke.
Great story. It’s never too young to go for your dreams, and its never to old to start either.

