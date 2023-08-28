“Stay in your lane” – NBA players slam Noah Lyles after he says they shouldn’t call themselves world champions

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

NBA Players Clap Back at U.S. Track Star Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champion’ Comments

Next,

US track star Noah Lyles is feeling good after his 3 gold medal showing at the recent world championships in Budapest. So good that he spoke out about other athletes in sports calling themselves world champions, more specifically, NBA players.

He said, “You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States?”

Lyles, a six time world champion, argued that the NBA is not a truly global competition because it only plays in the United States and Canada. He said that track and field, on the other hand, is a truly global sport with athletes from all over the world competing.

Those comments drew a mixed reaction from NBA players. Some, like Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard disagreed and hit the comment section on Noah’s IG post.

One former NBA player said, “Last time I checked, the NBA was the best competition in the WORLD.

The best are simply that the best.

Source: SI.com