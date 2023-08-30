Harvard Grad Launches World Record Attempt to Celebrate Black Women Graduates

THE BUZZ!
HARVARD GRAD CALLS FOR 3,000 BLACK WOMEN WITH HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMAS TO HELP HER SET A WORLD RECORD

Jen Franks Ahaghotu, a black woman, CEO and Harvard graduate is championing the potential of Black women’s education and how far they can go. And she is calling on 3,000 black women with at least a high school diploma to help her do it.
Her initiative the Official Extreme Excellence World Record will be a world-first for: “The Most Photos of Black Women with a Graduation Certificate Uploaded in 24 Hours.
