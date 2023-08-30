Harvard Grad Launches World Record Attempt to Celebrate Black Women Graduates

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jen Franks Ahaghotu, a black woman, CEO and Harvard graduate is championing the potential of Black women’s education and how far they can go. And she is calling on 3,000 black women with at least a high school diploma to help her do it.

Her initiative the Official Extreme Excellence World Record will be a world-first for: “The Most Photos of Black Women with a Graduation Certificate Uploaded in 24 Hours.

On September 8, 2023, they will positively flood social media with photos of black women graduates, aiming for a minimum of 1 million social impacts across many social networks. This date is significant as it is the birthday of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, who at just 6 years old integrated William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. The project will also raise funds and awareness for the Ruby Bridges Foundation.

A documentary is production as well and will be completed in February 2024. Then celebrated with an event in Washington DC during Black History Month.

Beyoncé got the single ladies. My girl Jen got the educated ladies.

I think its a great look that will have a big influence on women especially younger women everywhere.