McDonald’s Sauce Dispute Turns Deadly, Teen Stabbed to Death

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

16-year-old girl stabbed to death by another teen during McDonald’s sauce dispute

Next,

On the total flipside these young women could of used some good influences.

According to police, the two teenage girls from Waldorf, Maryland had ordered food at a McDonald’s in D.C. and then got into a car together. The two then got into an argument over the sauces they had been given, which led to one of them stabbing the other.

Metro police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where she died of her wounds.

The other young girl was taken into custody by officers on charges of second degree murder while armed, officials said. She had a knife when she was arrested.

The victim’s family said in a statement that the senseless loss has affected family, friends and the community. They said Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids.”

And over McDonald’s sauce.

A tell tale sign that our kids are in need of better conflict resolution tips and belter mental health education.

I feel for this family. So tragic and unnecessary.

Source: CBS