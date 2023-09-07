Health officials issue rare warning about deadly bacterial infection

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Health advisory issued for rare bacterial infection that has claimed the lives of a dozen Americans

This might make you not want to get in the water or eat what comes out of it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health alert in response to recent reports of a fatal bacterial infection called Vibrio vulnificus.

Vibrio vulnificus is found in raw or under-cooked seafood, saltwater, and brackish water. The most common way to become infected is when an open wound comes into contact with the bacteria in water.

About 80,000 people get vibrio infections each year in the United States.

The bacteria can cause life-threatening wound infections in which the flesh around an open wound dies.

Many who are infected may need intensive care or limb amputations; about 1 in 5 who get the infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.

People with underlying health conditions like cancer, liver disease, diabetes, or those who are immunocompromised, have a higher risk of wound infection occurring.

So seafood anyone?

Source: Yahoo