Tased and arrested: When Keeping The Music Going, Goes Wrong.

THE BUZZ!
Alabama band director tased and arrested after high school football game for refusing to stop performance, police say
Next,
A high school football game ends with a band director getting tased and arrested.
According to a Birmingham Police Department spokesperson, when the football game was over, the police started clearing out the stadium and saw “both schools’ bands still performing.”
Officers spoke with both band directors and asked for them to stop playing music “everyone could leave the venue.
Source: CNN
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Irish Grinstead Of The 90s Group 702 Has Passed Away At Age 43
-
Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga
-
Your Favorite’s Favorite: Celebrating Taraji P. Henson’s 53rd Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos
-
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards
-
DreamLife Worship Center