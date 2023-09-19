Tased and arrested: When Keeping The Music Going, Goes Wrong.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Alabama band director tased and arrested after high school football game for refusing to stop performance, police say

A high school football game ends with a band director getting tased and arrested.

According to a Birmingham Police Department spokesperson, when the football game was over, the police started clearing out the stadium and saw “both schools’ bands still performing.”

Officers spoke with both band directors and asked for them to stop playing music “everyone could leave the venue.

The home team band followed orders. But the other band director did not, and "instructed his band to continue performing."

U.S. Military Looking For $160 Million Missing Jet

Rolling Stone Founder Faces Backlash, Ousted From Rock Hall Bodycam footage showed officers and the band director in a struggle. After several warnings and a confrontation, an officer used a Taser on him leading to his arrest. He was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest. But he’s not done fighting, his attorney said in a statement, “This incident is an alarming abuse of power and a clear violation of our client’s civil rights, and added they plan to pursue legal action against the police department.

