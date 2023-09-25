California Dreamin’: 10 & 11 Year old siblings Take Mom’s Car on a Road Trip

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Deputies draw guns on boy 10, sister 11, who took mom’s car to flee to California

A 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister drove from Florida to California after their mother took away their electronic devices for misbehaving.

So the two decided to jump in their Mother’s car and hit the road to Cali. The kids drove 200 miles on an interstate highway before deputies stopped them.

Deputies on the scene drew their guns, thinking the car had been stolen. And “Much to their surprise, they observed a 10-year-old male driver exit the vehicle along with his 11-year-old sister,” the department said in a statement.

Detectives interviewed the children and determined they had not been mistreated by their mother or anyone else in the home.

The children’s mother declined to press charges and was reunited with them. Their names were not released.

Source: The Griot