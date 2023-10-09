One Third Of The Schools Nationwide Don’t Have One: A School Nurse

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A third of schools don’t have a nurse. Here’s why that’s a problem.

First up

If your child’s school has one of these, you are doing better than most in the country.

Talking about School nurses, who play a critical role in keeping students healthy and ready to learn. But more than a third of schools nationwide don’t have a full-time nurse on-site, according to a 2021 survey by the National Association of School Nurses.

The schools that don’t have a dedicated nurse either share one with other campuses, or don’t have one at all.

School districts in some states have it real bad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that schools have one full-time nurse for every 750 students, but school nurses in California have one of the heaviest workloads in the country, with a student-to-nurse ratio of 2,410 to 1.

Adding to the problem is the nursing shortage and hospitals’ higher salaries and benefits making it difficult for school districts to attract and retain nurses.

Every school should have a nurse, a good one. Just like they all should have good teachers and a good support staff. It’s our kids, they’re worth it.