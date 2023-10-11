Listen Live
A $6 Million Morgan State University Wall To Limit Access

Published on October 11, 2023

Morgan State president announces plans to limit access to campus

Next,

Back in town, there’s been talk about how to make college campuses safer after two shootings. Five people were shot at a Homecoming event at Morgan State University, and then a few days later, there was another shooting after a homecoming game at Bowie State University.

Morgan State University held a town hall meeting to discuss plans to make the campus safer.

President David Wilson announced a number of security enhancements that are in the works, including:
  • Adding more cameras to campus
  • Exploring technology to identify anyone with a weapon
  • Adding more metal detectors, guard booths, and emergency blue light stations
He also said that the university is working on a long-term plan to enclose 90% of the campus and limit open access. This would involve adding 8,000 linear feet of new fencing to the Morgan Wall, at a cost of more than $6 million.

The projected cost for the first phase of security enhancements is more than $22 million. Wilson said that the school is submitting that cost to Governor Wes Moore to be paid for.

Source: WBAL

