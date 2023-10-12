Listen Live
Black Barbie is Coming To Netflix, Soon.

Published on October 12, 2023

This year has seen the rise of Barbie mania. After the blockbuster movie earned over $1.4 billion, there has been a visible increase in the Barbie brand.
But did you know there are three influential black women behind the scenes at Mattel that had a lot to do with the evolution of the Barbie brand. They are also responsible for the Black Barbie debut in 1980.

Well, the world will get to hear that story because Netflix and Shondaland announced they acquired the worldwide rights to Black Barbie: A Documentary.
 
According to the logline, the documentary tells the story of how the first Black Barbie came to be in 1980, and “examined the importance of representation and how dolls can be crucial to the formation of identity and imagination.” 
The streaming service has yet to announce Black Barbie’s release date.
Source: WBAL / Netflix

