Mother Abducts Her Eight Kids From A Foster Home

Published on October 23, 2023

8 children abducted from Arkansas foster homes by biological mother, smuggled across the country

First up

There is nothing like a Mother’s love.

They sometimes are willing to do the unthinkable to protect their children.

This Mother who lost custody of her eight kids was arrested for abducting them.

The eight children were allegedly abducted from their Arkansas foster homes by their biological mother and smuggled across the country to California in a trash-filled Dodge pickup.

She drove through multiple states to evade police but was  eventually found with six of her children in a parking lot, thanks to a concerned citizen who called 911 to report a woman “displaying bizarre behavior.”

The Mom was arrested and the children were taken into protective custody.

The two remaining children were later found and all eight children are now safe and have been released to Children and Family Services, where they will be reunited with their guardians in Arkansas.

Well she can bet she won’t be seeing them for a while now.

Source: NY Post

