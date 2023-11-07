Gambling with Money and Your Health At This Casino

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nearly a dozen tuberculosis cases linked to Northern California casino in past 5 years; testing urged

Casinos are a fun place to gamble but risking your money is way different than risking your health.

At this Northern California casino people have risked both.

The California Grand Casino in Pacheco. has been linked with 11 tuberculosis cases in the past five years. Health officials are encouraging both workers and visitors to get tested for the infectious disease.

Health officials have contacted more than 300 people who may have been exposed to active TB. They say they have not identified a current or ongoing source of transmission at the casino, but they are working with management to test and screen all staff.

The deputy health officer for Contra Costa County, says they are making the recommendation to get tested now because there is new evidence that TB may have spread among people who spent time at the casino from 2018 to 2023. She adds that TB can live inside a person for years before showing any signs of illness, so it is important to get tested even if you are not feeling sick.

TB is a major global health problem, infecting about 10 million people and killing about 1.5 million people each year. It is especially deadly for people with HIV.

