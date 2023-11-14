New Survey: The City With The Worst Traffic In The US.

THE BUZZ!
This City Has The Worst Traffic in the United States
The top 5 worst cities to drive in:
Source: 247Wall St
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?
-
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes