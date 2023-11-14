New Survey: The City With The Worst Traffic In The US.

THE BUZZ!

This City Has The Worst Traffic in the United States

Being in traffic is annoying, It is also one reason many people spend a lot of time in their cars. And it is also a big problem in many cities.

247 Wall St. com, using traffic data for 292 U.S. cities from INRIX , a traffic data and analytics company, identified the American cities with the worst traffic.

“Despite the benefits of public transportation in reducing congestion, commuters in these cities still lost an average of over 80 hours to traffic jams in 2022. “

Cities are ranked by the average number of hours the typical commuter lost to traffic in 2022. In the 32 cities analyzed, the average commuter lost 30 hours or more to traffic congestion in 2022. For the cities in the top 5, that time was a lot longer.

The top 5 worst cities to drive in: