Second Morgan State University Mass Shooting Suspect caught

Published on November 21, 2023

Second suspect wanted in Morgan State University shooting arrested in DC

Lastly,
Jovan Terrell “Chewy” Williams, has been apprehended in Washington, D.C. He is the second suspect sought in connection with the mass shooting at Morgan State University on October 3rd,

Federal prosecutors have charged Williams with attempted first-degree murder and other related offenses, and he is now in custody alongside the first suspect arrested in October. Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of any other individuals involved in the shooting.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott asserted, “If you commit these kinds of crimes, we will find you and remove you from the streets.” He added, “I hope that this will be a sign to everyone that if you come into Baltimore City, endanger lives, and injure people, we will not rest until you are held accountable.”

The investigation is still on going.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WBAL

 

