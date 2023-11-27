Tyrese Demands Ex Wife Drop His Last Name

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyrese Demands His Ex-Wife Samantha Lee To Change Her Last Name Following Their Public Feud: “She Hates My Guts And Yet Her Drivers License Still Says Gibson” [Video]

Relationship drama playing out on social media is more often than not, messy.

This incident involving Tyrese and his ex wife Samantha Lee was just that.

The two got into it over Tyrese’s appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast. She disapproved of Tyrese discussing their relationship publicly, criticizing him on Instagram for crossing boundaries.

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me,” Lee said. “You can learn a lot about people by how they respond/react to certain boundaries you set. The funny thing is, some people KNOW how they were doing you (probably worse than you even found out about in the moment) and yet you become the horrible person, the villain, in their story because you decided to set a boundary.”

Tyrese responded, accusing her of seeking attention Saying, “She wants to be famous, she wants the clout. She had a whole baby and faked a whole marriage to get the BAG. 3 law firms later. Just hear her out guys,” he wrote. “She hates my guts and yet her drivers license still says Gibson. Can you please run me my last name back? Soraya can keep it that our angel. Your trash ass birth name is Samantha Schwalenberg.”

After getting married in 2017 and separating in 2020, the ex-couple has encountered difficulties regarding Lee’s plea for a $20,000 monthly child support. Tyrese responded by filing a motion to stop the requests, leading to an ongoing and tense situation.

They need to think about the kid and keep this discussion between them and off social media.

