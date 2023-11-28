Get A No Classes Needed High School Diploma For A Price.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Diplomas sold for $465, no classes required

First up.

Getting a high school diploma in this state just got a whole lot easier.?

Louisiana has nearly 9,000 private schools that can grant diplomas without state approval or class attendance. One of the schools offers a high school diploma for $465 without requiring students to attend classes or take tests.

A situation which raises concerns about the quality and legitimacy of education provided by these “unapproved schools.”

Supporters argue that these schools provide an alternative to traditional education and an extension of parental rights.

This off-the-grid school system is an example of a growing trend nationwide, where families are disengaging from traditional education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an analysis conducted by The Associated Press and its partners, the first two years of the pandemic saw a significant decrease in U.S. public school enrollment, with over 1.2 million students opting for alternatives such as private schools or homeschooling. Others could not be traced or accounted for at all.

One school principal says she is willing to grant a diploma to anyone whose parents say they were homeschooled, even years earlier. Also, that she is not selling diplomas, but rather lifetime services for homeschooling families. Even though there is a price list in the school window including $250 for diploma services, a $50 application fee, $35 for a diploma cover and $130 to walk in a cap and gown at a ceremony.

So your child could get a diploma, a cap and gown, and a ceremony for less than a PS5.

You want to rethink that Christmas list.

