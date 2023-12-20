Listen Live
What Next? Woman Finds Boyfriend, New Girlfriend, and Baby In Bed

Published on December 20, 2023

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Ex-Boyfriend’s Bed on Fire While He Slept Next to Girlfriend and Baby

Talk about serious charges.
A Memphis woman was arrested after allegedly setting her ex-boyfriend’s bed ablaze while he, his new girlfriend, and their baby slept inside.
According to police reports, she entered her ex’s home and set fire to the bed, causing smoke damage but thankfully no injuries. The boyfriend, thinking quickly, extinguished the flames before the fire department’s arrival.

She was fortunate that no one was seriously gravely injured, but not fortunate enough to avoid being recorded on camera. Ring camera footage allegedly showed her entering and exiting the residence, adding to the case against her.
The woman is accused of arson, reckless burning, aggravated assault, and setting fire to personal property.
After all that, I’m sure they won’t be getting back together. Talk about closure.

Source: Complex

