What Next? Woman Finds Boyfriend, New Girlfriend, and Baby In Bed

THE BUZZ!
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Ex-Boyfriend’s Bed on Fire While He Slept Next to Girlfriend and Baby
Source: Complex
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Reckless Assault & Harassment
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Congratulations! Ciara Welcomes A Beautiful Baby Girl, Amora Princess
-
Kanye West Doubled Down On Comments & Opinion On Adolf Hitler With Alex Jones
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Small Doses: Personal Stories From An Afro-Palestinian