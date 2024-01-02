Pastor Loses It Over Wife’s Workplace Conflict…Gets Arrested.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina pastor arrested after police say he tried to push wife's coworker into McDonald's deep fryer

Pastors provide spiritual leadership and a lot more to many. But they are human too and sometimes can be examples of the the phrase F around and Find out.

Like this North Carolina pastor who took things to another level after his wife complained to him about her coworkers at McDonalds disrespecting her.

The 57 year old Pastor went to her job and allegedly assaulted a cook, pushing his head towards a deep fryer and punching him in the face, according to the police report.

Several employees had to pull the Pastor off the victim, who “suffered a contusion to the forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck.”

Police watched the surveillance video, leading to the arrest of Dwayne Waden, whose Facebook profile identifies him as the pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries and a semitruck driver. He was arrested on a charge of assault and released on a $1,000 bond.

Will your Pastor fight for you?

That’s a church family you do not want to mess with.