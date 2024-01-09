Listen Live
A Woman thought she was being helped. Instead, ended up a captive For 5 years.

Published on January 9, 2024

What!? Texas Man Kept Woman Locked in His Garage for 5 Years. There’s More.

First up.

A shocking and disturbing story from Texas.

Texas rapper Lee Carter, also known as “Viper,” was jailed for allegedly locking a pregnant woman in his garage for five years.

He reportedly approached the woman while she was panhandling an lured her into his car with a dollar.

The woman claims she was trapped in a garage, forced to use drugs, have sex against her will, and survive on chips and snacks.

She was rescued after contacting police, who discovered her in terrible living conditions.

They described a makeshift toilet, a vomit-stained mattress, and a bare minimum of personal belongings, including a few diapers and shirts.

There’s a lot more to figure out in this story. After claiming to be pregnant at the time of her captivity, her child is missing.

Viper, a rapper, real estate broker, and moving company owner, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse.

Crazy, you don’t know people’s intentions. Everybody who is offer you help is not necessarily trying to help.

Got to be careful out here.

Source: The Root

