Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 14, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes cuts through the noise to bring us stories of significant political shifts, historic milestones, Black excellence in business, and inspiring community triumphs. She breaks down top headlines, ensuring we have the facts to navigate the day. From global conflicts to historic milestones in space, Wilkes keeps us connected to the issues that impact our lives and our future.

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Global Tensions: White House vs. Vatican

On the global stage, tensions remain high between the White House and the Vatican. President Trump refused to apologize to Pope Leo XIV on Monday following a series of criticisms directed at the pontiff’s opposition to the ongoing war in Iran. Pope Leo stood firm in his response, stating he holds no fear of the current administration. The pontiff vowed to continue his advocacy for peace and reconciliation, remaining rooted in his gospel mission despite the political pushback from Washington.