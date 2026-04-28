Red Carpet Rundown: Revisiting Every Look Beyoncé Has Worn To The Met Gala

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The 2026 Met Gala is around the corner, and for many, that means one thing: Beyoncé. The superstar is this year’s co-chair, along with Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman.

The annual gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is always a moment. It brings head-turning fashion, social commentary for the gawds, and major fundraising for the museum’s Costume Institute.

But Queen Bey hasn’t been part of the mix for years, putting even more spotlight on the swanky soiree.

Beyoncé’s 2015 Givenchy Look Raised The Bar For Naked Dressing

Beyoncé sets the standard everywhere she goes. Whether we are talking about her tours, her business moves, her collaborations, her friendships, or the way she can make one Instagram post feel like a cultural event, she is that girl. She brings the heat, elegance, and style.

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And when it comes to style, the Renaissance leader does not miss. Her Met Gala fashion story started in 2008. That year her designer of choice was Armani Privé. After that, she wore Emilio Pucci in 2011 before beginning a major Givenchy run from 2012 through 2016.

Often styled by her co-fashion visionary friend Ty Hunter, Bey has given us over-the-top range across those years. She’s worn ruffles, feathers, sheer beading, latex, gloves, veils, creating red carpet drama that we are still obsessed with.

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Take her 2015 Givenchy gown for example. The sheer, jewel-covered dress became one of the most memorable “naked dress” moments in Met Gala history. It was bold, sparkly, risky, and very Beyoncé, defining the emerging trend.

And her side ponytail moment? Yes, it was everything.

Style Gallery: Beyoncé Met Gala Looks We Love

So, as we look ahead to the Met Gala, get our own outfits together, and revisit past red carpets, it only makes sense to look back at Beyoncé’s Met Gala fashion reel.

Because the 2026 Met Gala is around the corner, and it’s time to get ourselves in formation.