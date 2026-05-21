Huda Mustafa & Louis Russell Split After 9 Months
Controversial Coupledom Collapsed: 'Love Island USA' Star Huda Mustafa & 'Too Hot To Handle’s Louis Russell Split After 9 Months
- Huda and Louis broke up after less than a year of dating, citing a need to focus on themselves
- Huda faced backlash for not condemning racist comments made towards her Love Island castmate Olandria
- Louis' ex filed a restraining order against Huda, alleging threatening behavior
Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell have called it quits after almost 9 months together.
The Love Island USA alum and former star of Too Hot To Handle have broken up after less than a year of dating.
While rumors of a split have been swirling for weeks, amid public drama, they confirmed the news in a joint statement to E! News on May 21.
“We want to share that after taking time to reflect on what’s best for us both, we have mutually decided to part ways for the time being,” the statement reads.
Huda, who is a mother to Arleigh, 5, with ex Noah Sheline, will be “dedicating her time and energy to being the best mother, her music career and the exciting opportunities ahead.”
As for Louis, dad to Luka-Kai, 12 months, with ex Nicole Olivera, he is currently “focused on being the best father he can be and pursuing his future endeavors.”
According to their statement, the pair plans to remain friends following their separation.
“And continue to have the utmost respect and love for one another,” their statement continued. “During this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter of our lives.”
Huda and Louis were first romantically linked in July 2025, shortly after the controversial reality star left the Love Island USA villa. Their coupledom was plagued with issues from the start, and in March, Louis’ ex filed a temporary restraining order against Huda.
Olivera accused Mustafa of making “terrifying and extremely mentally unstable threats” to her and her child, according to reports from People. Alleged text messages from Huda were also posted, which showed her begging Louis to answer her, threatening to harm herself, and more.
At the time, she made a statement on her Instagram Story denying any wrongdoing, writing: “I’m aware of what’s being said and it’s not true. I’m handling everything the right way by letting legal take care of it. I appreciate everyone who continues to support me.”
The former couple was previously involved in a controversy after they went live together laughed off a racial slur being thrown at Huda’s former Love Island USA castmate, Olandria Carthen.
The Love Island USA star was live with her boyfriend, Perfect Match alum Louis Russell, when they answered a call from a viewer. The caller, who sounded like a child, got on the line and said “Olandria is a n****r,” referring to Huda’s Love Island USA cast member, Olandria Carthen.
While the couple immediately hung up, they both burst into laughter, smiling at one another before seemingly realizing they shouldn’t be.
“Woah, hey, hey,” Russell said, to which Mustafa added, “Turn that s**t off.”
The couple both seemed to hear clearly what the fan said, but in an apparent effort to damage control, Huda began to act confused, asking, “What did they say? They said a bad word.”
Both Huda and Louis took to their Instagram Stories to respond to the backlash they’re getting from the shocking moment, insisting they didn’t hear what was said in the phone call.
“Yall first of all, click bait using a sensitive topic is actually insane,” Mustafa began. “Me and louis did not hear what was said in that no called id call on live, only the racial slur which we hung up immediately. i don’t condone anything of the sort.”
She continued, “I really don’t condone racism which is why it was immediately hung up. once again we did not hear it very well considering t sounded like a child, only the last slur. i just wanted to address this before it blows out of proportion.”
Huda went on to post another story to explain the laughter, writing: “also laughter was because it was AWKWARD, like who the heck says something offensive like that on a call on his live and as you can hear me say ‘what did they say?’ and ‘they said a bad word’ because that’s ALL i heard was the bad word. it was awkward and inappropriate, whoever said it is in the wrong.”
In his own story, Russell doubled down on his girlfriend’s statement, insisting they didn’t hear Olandria’s name on the call and “all I understood was the slur.”
“I really hate the loveisland fan base and as a black man who has experienced enough racism all my life I don’t even wanna give the person that said the slur the satisfaction they get from this but i have to come here and say something because it wasn’t what we heard.”
This isn’t the first time Huda has been associated with fans hurling racially insensitive comments Olandria’s way.
In the beginning of their season of Love Island USA, Olandria and Huda formed a quick friendship, but after filming ended, that friendship withered away. Olandria and Chelley Bissainthe both unfollowed Huda on Instagram following her appearance on Call Her Daddy, a decision they explained at the reunion.
At the time, Chelley and Olandria revealed that they asked Huda to put out a statement to her followers condemning the racism they were (and still are) receiving, per Distractify, particularly when Olandria’s face was put on George Floyd’s body in a viral meme. Olandria said that Huda agreed to do it, but never did.
Olandria went on to say that Huda’s lack of online support for her crushed her because they were so close during the show. When asked why she never posted anything to condemn the racism her fans were spewing toward her Black castmates, Huda said it was because she was so busy.
Controversial Coupledom Collapsed: 'Love Island USA' Star Huda Mustafa & 'Too Hot To Handle’s Louis Russell Split After 9 Months was originally published on bossip.com