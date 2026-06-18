Black Gospel Artists That Redefined the Genre

Gospel music has always been a sacred and pivotal genre, especially when it comes to its influence.

Though gospel can be traced back to the early 17th century, the early moldings of gospel music began with old negro spirituals that derived from slaves creating songs from Bible verses. Gospel would later transition into a more blues influence.

Around 1930, Thomas A. Dorsey, a musician who worked with Ma Rainey, coined the term “gospel music” by innovating a blend of blues and jazz and the emotional, sacred lyricism of Christian music.

Legendary singer Mahalia Jackson later popularized Dorsey’s genre when his music was getting a lot of pushback. Gospel music during this time was much different from the hymnals and spirituals.

With gospel music becoming more popular through the generations, the sound has pivoted from contemporary, hip-hop, and rap, and blues and has pushed boundaries within the genre and music as a whole.

Below are Black artists who have influenced the genre with their sound, lyricism, and cutting-edge style that has shaped gospel music as a whole.

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