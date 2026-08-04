Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP Goes Diamond – Makes History

THE BUZZ!



Cardi B Celebrates ‘WAP’ Going Diamond With Megan Thee Stallion: We ‘Really Did That’ Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are celebrating another major milestone.

Their 2020 hit song WAP has officially been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning it has surpassed 10 million units sold in the U.S.

The achievement gives Cardi B her fourth Diamond certification, the most of any female rapper, while Megan earns her first.

Love it or hate it, “WAP” became one of the biggest records of the decade and now adds another record to its legacy.



They say Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Well A Diamond Song is a good friend too…lol.



Source: Billboard