New Fells Point Security Measures Are Dividing Visitors and Businesses

THE BUZZ!



Fells Point weekend security measures draw mixed reviews as city trucks block the waterfront area Weekend nights in Fells Point now come with roadblocks, police vehicles, barricades and ID checks.

Baltimore city leaders say the added security is designed to reduce late-night disturbances and prevent underage drinking following recent large youth gatherings.

Some visitors say the extra security makes them feel safer.

Others—including business owners—say the roadblocks send the wrong message and are driving customers away. One longtime business owner says sales are already down more than 20%.

The city says it has received positive feedback and plans to continue the security measures through Labor Day weekend.

Do you think the added security is worth it? SOURCE: WBAL

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