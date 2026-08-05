Why concussion symptoms can be easy to miss after an accident

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You may walk away from an accident feeling fine only to slowly start experiencing symptoms like brain fog, unexpected mood swings, and extreme sensitivity to noise or light. These are just some of the signs of a concussion, a mild traumatic brain injury that can happen after a fall, crash, or fight. Don’t wait for these signs to worsen before seeking medical care.

According to the CDC, the highest risk for head impact that may cause a traumatic brain injury (TBI) is in contact sports like tackle football. However, accident victims can also unknowingly have one, which is why medical follow-ups matter.

What Is a Concussion?

An accident that involves an impact may result in a concussion, which is a mild traumatic brain injury caused by a blow, jolt, or bump to your head.

The impact causes the brain to twist or bounce around rapidly inside your skull, and can happen from:

Slip and fall

Impact Sports

Vehicle collision

A physical fight or assault

How Do Concussion Symptoms Show Up?

The physical signs of a concussion may show up in light and noise sensitivity or subtle dizziness. It can cause problems with your sleep, as you may have zero energy even after you’ve rested properly. Some may find it hard to fall asleep at all and show signs of insomnia.

Others may have hypersomnia, where they’re sleeping way more than usual during the daytime.

Accident victims may develop unexplained emotional reactions and mood swings, such as becoming easily irritated or angered when that’s not their normal personality.

People may show signs of nervousness or depression without a clear cause. Cognitive signs of a concussion include memory lapses, feeling detached from reality, or problems concentrating. ​

Why You Should Get Immediate Care After a Car Accident

You may have been injured in an accident and not even realize it, as the immediate adrenaline can mask signs of serious underlying damage from fractures to internal bleeding. Getting an immediate physical exam at the emergency room or urgent care, with a follow-up with your primary doctor, can help quickly rule out life-threatening issues.

If you do have a problem, getting immediate intervention can avoid long-term complications that could lead to chronic pain and disability. Additionally, getting professional medical care will document any injuries and provide records of related expenses you could use for insurance and legal representation if someone else is at fault.

Parker Waichman personal injury lawyer can evaluate your case and represent you to get a settlement if you’re the victim of negligence resulting in a concussion and/or other injuries.

Be Aware of Potential Head Injury After an Accident

A concussion after an accident isn’t something to play with and is a sign of a brain injury that can start quietly but worsen with no intervention. Pay attention to the neurological, physical, and cognitive signs, including confusion, nausea, and, more seriously, a loss of consciousness.

Get immediate emergency care and don’t forget your legal rights if your injury resulted from someone else’s negligence.

Check other articles on our website to learn more about what personal injury means and your rights in getting compensation as a victim.