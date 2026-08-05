Maryland Ranks Third in the Nation for Early Education

THE BUZZ!



Maryland has 3rd best early education system in America, WalletHub study Maryland has one of the best early education systems in America.

WalletHub ranked Maryland third overall in its 2026 comparison of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The study examined preschool enrollment, safety requirements, state funding and other measures of early childhood education.

Maryland’s preschool enrollment among 3-year-olds increased by 6% between the 2001–02 and 2024–25 school years. The state also requires regular audits of its statewide school safety plan.

Maryland spends nearly $12,000 annually for each child enrolled in preschool, ranking 15th nationwide.

Washington, D.C., earned the top spot, followed by Arkansas and Maryland.

This does not mean every Maryland family has equal access to affordable preschool. But it does show the state is making meaningful investments in helping children start school prepared. Source: NOTTINGHAMMD

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