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Take a Peek Inside Usher’s Art-Filled Atlanta Mansion

Usher Shows off Atlanta Mansion With Houses Barbershop, High-End Paintings, and Outdoor Sculptures

Published on August 5, 2026
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Usher Shows off Atlanta Mansion With Houses Barbershop, High-End Paintings, and Outdoor Sculptures

Inside Usher’s Art-Filled Atlanta Mansion
Usher is giving fans a look inside the Atlanta mansion he shares with his wife and children.
The Georgian-style home includes a private barbershop, basketball court, golf simulator, yoga space and a gentleman’s lounge filled with career memorabilia.
However, the singer’s art collection may be the home’s biggest attraction.
Five Gordon Parks photographs greet visitors in the foyer. Usher also displays work by several Black artists, including Romare Bearden, Lauren Halsey, Fabiola Jean-Louis and Jammie Holmes.
Several rooms carry personal meaning. A painting by Justin Bieber hangs in his daughter Sovereign’s room. His late grandmother’s piano sits beneath a cross-shaped window alongside preserved flowers from her funeral.
The mansion has plenty of luxury, but Usher says the art helps preserve history, celebrate family and tell a bigger story SOURCE: COMPLEX

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