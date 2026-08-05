Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Stuns With Sun-Kissed Slays In Paradise

All Aboard The USS GYATT! Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Bawwwdies On A Boat In Latest Sun-Kissed Side Quest, Sizzles The Gram With Tropical Glazed Thirst Traps

Chlöe sets the gram ablaze (AGAIN) with more sun-kissed slays in paradise

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
1 of 15

All aboard the USS GYATT!

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 24, 2026
Source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Caribbean Queen, Chlöe Bailey, continues to come for Ashanti’s Queen of Vacays crown after her latest sun-kissed slaycation where she served another viral series of tropical glazed thirst traps in paradise.

In her latest sizzling slaycation, Bailey can be seen soaking up sun while bawwwdying on a boat in a curve-caressing bathing suit with a stunning view in the horizon.

At this point, after several buzzy getaways, it’s clear Chlöe loves her some St. Lucia which she famously visits every year for Carnival.

“I can walk around with no makeup, I can walk around loving my body, I can go to the ocean, truly just pray to God and thank him for the blessings that I have,” she said in a cover interview with our family site HelloBeautiful

“And it reminds me that life isn’t all about what my career is,” she continued. “It’s not about outer validation but the inner peace. I just really wanted people to feel the peace and the love that this place has brought me, where it was able to open up my creative mind and my creative spirit to literally write my troubles away in paradise.”

This latest moment comes after the “Have Mercy” singer set the gram ablaze with her birthday caked up bawwwdy party on the gram which, understandably, sent social media into a frenzy.

The “Have Mercy” hottie stunned in a sexy series of cake-smeared photos with candles, sparklers, bold makeup, and a curve-caressing metallic bodysuit that elevated in the provocative photoshoot.

“twenty ate!! here’s to eating down all year long!!! 😜🤩🥳 thank you God for life,” she captioned on the viral post that skyrocketed to over half a million likes.

Which exotic location should Chlöe visit next? Tell us down below and enjoy the social media hysteria over Chlöe’s latest tropical glazed thirst traps on the flip.

NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415

All Aboard The USS GYATT! Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Bawwwdies On A Boat In Latest Sun-Kissed Side Quest, Sizzles The Gram With Tropical Glazed Thirst Traps was originally published on bossip.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
20 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers

Comments
21:39
Music  |  egmasylne

Keith Sweat and Cupid Bring New Hit to the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

Wait, What? Man Allegedly Urinates on A Family During Concert At M&T Bank Stadium

Comments
3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Boyz II Men and Case To Headline Baltimore’s Charm City Live Festival

Comments
4 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland EBT Cardholders to Receive New Chip-Enabled Cards by Mail

Comments

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close