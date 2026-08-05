Tyler Perry’s 'Beauty In Black' Season 3 Trailer Teases (MORE) Messy Bellarie Family Fiascos & Kimmie’s Power Player

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Kimmie isn’t playing nice, and the Bellarie family has another thing coming. “I’m still Kimmie, motherf***er!” warns the new HBIC. On Wednesday, August 5, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Beauty in Black season 3, and it looks like the stakes are higher than ever. Picking up immediately after the explosive season 2 finale, Kimmie is no longer fighting for a seat at the table. Now that she has one, she has to figure out how to survive it.

The new season premieres on August 27, and judging by the first look, betrayal, revenge, and family warfare are about to reach new heights. According to the official press release, Kimmie finally secures her place within the powerful Bellarie family, but a deadly internal feud forces her into an uneasy alliance with Mallory. Together, the two women must navigate blackmail, buried secrets, and revenge as the Bellarie empire begins collapsing from within.

The trailer wastes no time reminding viewers just how far Kimmie has come.

“I’m still Kimmie, motherf***er!” she declares, making it clear that while her circumstances have changed, she has not forgotten who she is.

An official press release reports that the Bellarie family is now staring down serious prison time following Kimmie and Mallory’s shocking season 2 ambush, and everyone appears ready to turn on one another to survive.

If the trailer is any indication, Olivia remains one of the show’s most unpredictable forces. After threatening to go “nuclear,” viewers are left wondering exactly how much damage she’s willing to cause to protect herself and the family’s legacy.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Season 3 also reunites fans with a stacked ensemble cast including Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbi Morgan, alongside an expanded lineup of new and returning faces.

There is more good news for longtime fans. While season 3 was once expected to close the chapter on the Bellarie family, Netflix has already reversed course by renewing Beauty in Black for a fourth season. That means whatever explosive showdown awaits this season is only setting the stage for even more drama.

With Tyler Perry once again serving as creator, writer, director, and executive producer, Beauty in Black continues to double down on the twists, betrayals, and larger-than-life family conflict that have made the series one of Netflix’s most talked-about dramas. The Bellaries may be powerful, but Kimmie is no longer someone they can underestimate.

Be sure to catch season 3 of Beauty in Black on Netflix August 27.

Check Out The Official Trailer Below:

RELATED: ‘Beauty In Black’ Is Back: Tyler Perry’s Hit Netflix Drama Returns For A Third Season Full Of Family Feuds, Betrayal & BIG Bellaire Battles

Be sure to catch Beauty In Black season 3 on August 27 on Netflix.

Check out more first look photos on the flip.