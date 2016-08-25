CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

RUMOR HAS IT: Wendy Williams Is Trying to Get Her Husband Out Of Her Life

Trouble in paradise?

Leave a comment

#HealthyHeartSelfie Challenge

Wendy Williams‘ husband and manager Kevin Hunter has been an executive producer on his wife’s show since it debuted in 2008. But executives reportedly want him gone for the sake of the program, saying his presence is making Wendy and the entire crew “miserable.”

Wendy and Kevin have been married since 2007. The show was recently renewed through 2020.

LoveBScott has the full report:

“Show execs want her husband/manager fired from the show,” said our source.  “Wendy is in FULL support of his exit amid their major marital problems. Things have gotten so bad that she is seriously considering filing for divorce.

Kevin makes all the decisions and has become more and more controlling as the show has become a success,” one show insider tells Confidenti@l. “He insists that all show questions be run by him.”

Hunter has had Williams change her cell phone number so she is not as accessible to the many staffers on the show.

“He’s also hired her a new driver, who reports to him,” says our source.

Things have gotten so intense at the show that producers have been warned that all scripts must go to Hunter before Williams can even read them. And Hunter must approve all the ideas for segments and celebrity guest bookings.

“Wendy is smart. No one can understand why she does not tell him to f? off,” adds our source. “He is making everyone’s lives miserable and is causing problems on an otherwise great show.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: LoveBScott | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

RUMOR HAS IT: Wendy Williams Is Trying to Get Her Husband Out Of Her Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

couples , kevin williams , The Wendy Williams Show , tv , wendy williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close