Wendy Williams‘ husband and manager Kevin Hunter has been an executive producer on his wife’s show since it debuted in 2008. But executives reportedly want him gone for the sake of the program, saying his presence is making Wendy and the entire crew “miserable.”

Wendy and Kevin have been married since 2007. The show was recently renewed through 2020.

Exclusive: 'Wendy Show' Execs AND Wendy Want Her Husband/Manager Axed from the Show Amid Marital Problems https://t.co/NAhg29x742 — B. Scott (@lovebscott) August 25, 2016

LoveBScott has the full report:

“Show execs want her husband/manager fired from the show,” said our source. “Wendy is in FULL support of his exit amid their major marital problems. Things have gotten so bad that she is seriously considering filing for divorce.

Kevin makes all the decisions and has become more and more controlling as the show has become a success,” one show insider tells Confidenti@l. “He insists that all show questions be run by him.”

Hunter has had Williams change her cell phone number so she is not as accessible to the many staffers on the show.

“He’s also hired her a new driver, who reports to him,” says our source.

Things have gotten so intense at the show that producers have been warned that all scripts must go to Hunter before Williams can even read them. And Hunter must approve all the ideas for segments and celebrity guest bookings.

“Wendy is smart. No one can understand why she does not tell him to f? off,” adds our source. “He is making everyone’s lives miserable and is causing problems on an otherwise great show.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SOURCE: LoveBScott | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

RUMOR HAS IT: Wendy Williams Is Trying to Get Her Husband Out Of Her Life was originally published on globalgrind.com